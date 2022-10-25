3 dead, 39 persons hospitalised following diarrhoea and vomiting in Karnataka

Villagers suspect that the deceased, and those admitted to hospital, had been consuming contaminated water, which is being supplied to each house through individual taps. The water is drawn from an open well

Ravikumar Naraboli Yadgir
October 25, 2022 14:00 IST

MLA Sharanabasappagowda Darshanapur visited the pediatric hospital where children were undergoing treatment, in Shahapur on October 25, 2022.

Three persons died and 39 people, including 10 children, were hospitalised for diarrhoea and vomiting in Hotapeth village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district in Karnataka. 

While Eramma Hiremath, 90, died on October 22, and Honnappa Gowda, 45 on October 23, Siddamma Hiremath, 80, died on October 24. Source in the village claim that the trio died due to diarrhoea and vomiting. But, sources in the Health Department said that Honnappa Gowda died due to heart-related issues and Siddamma Hiremath due to long-term age-related ailments.

The pipelines were breached at different places resulting in contamination of water, villagers alleged.

“Out of 39 patients, 10 are children who have been admitted to a private hospital in Shahapur. The others were being treated at Health and Wellness Center (HWC) at Hotapeth. The community health officer is treating the patients under supervision of medical officers,” Ramesh Guttedar, Taluk Health Officer of Shahapur, told The Hindu over phone.

Health Department officials collected water samples for testing. The report from the laboratory informed that the water is potable. However, samples were collected a second time and sent to a laboratory for another round of testing. The report is awaited.

On Tuesday October 25, MLA Sharanabasappagowda Darshanapur visited the pediatric hospital where children were under treatment. He spoke to their parents, and also Health Department officials to take stock of the situation.

