₹3 crore seized from house of Hubballi businessman

March 04, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The officials and staff of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of City Crime Branch of Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate, have seized unaccounted cash of ₹3 crore from the house of a noted businessman in Hubballi.

According to Police Commissioner Raman Gupta, the search was carried on Friday late night based on a tip off. During the raid the police found unaccounted cash of ₹3 crore, mainly comprising of notes with face value of ₹500.

The commissioner said that the businessman and his family were unable to provide details on the source and objective of storing the money. After having registered the case and seized the cash, the EOW had informed the Income Tax Department for taking up further investigation, he said.

The Police Commissioner has announced a reward of ₹25,000 to the team which seized the cash.