₹3 crore for road development in Old Hubballi

Shettar takes officials to task for delay in another issue at Jana Sampark Sabha

The former Chief Minister and MLA Jagadish Shettar has said that main roads in Channapet, Arvind Nagar and Old Hubballi will be developed under the ₹3 crore grants extended under Urban Renewal Mission.

Speaking at a Jana Sampark Sabha at Diddi Oni in Old Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Shettar said that the State Government has released ₹1 crore for the underground drainage system and drains in Ward No 55 and work will be initiated soon.

Pointing out that storm-water drains in Dalimbarpet and surrounding areas overflow during the rainy season inundating houses, Mr. Shettar asked the officials to conduct a detailed survey of the areas and come out with a plan for providing a permanent solution to this.

On complants from residents about increasing number of thefts in the locality, he assured them of taking up the issue with the Police Commissioner. He also told them that he will take steps to get CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in the area.

He said that funds are available for the purpose under various Union Government schemes and that he will take up the issue with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Mr. Shettar took the officials to task for the delay in issuing death certificates, when a resident brought the issue to his notice. Residents submitted a memorandum on various issues, including construction of community halls and houses for slum-dwellers.

On the occasion, identity cards for workers of the unorganised sector were distributed.

Director of Mysore Soaps and Detergents Limited Mallikarjun Savakar, HDMC councillor Santosh Chavan, the former Mayors Pandurang Patil and D.K. Chavan were present.