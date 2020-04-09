Karnataka

3 children of same family test positive

In a first of its kind case after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the State, three children of the same family have tested positive in the district on Thursday. The children aged 4, 9 and 13 (two boys and a girl) are said to have came in contact with patient 165. With this, the number of positive cases of the district has increased to eight. These children are said to be close relatives of patient 165.

They have now been kept in the isolation ward in a designated hospital of the district, according to an official release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 3:52:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/3-children-of-same-family-test-positive/article31298086.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY