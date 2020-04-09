3 children of same family test positive

In a first of its kind case after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the State, three children of the same family have tested positive in the district on Thursday. The children aged 4, 9 and 13 (two boys and a girl) are said to have came in contact with patient 165. With this, the number of positive cases of the district has increased to eight. These children are said to be close relatives of patient 165.
They have now been kept in the isolation ward in a designated hospital of the district, according to an official release.
