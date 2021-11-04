3 arrested for mob violence following Puneeth’s death

Search on for others who tried to set fire to a police vehicle

The Magadi Road police are on the hunt for 25 to 30 men who allegedly attacked them and tried to set fire to a police vehicle on November 1 evening in a violent protest in the wake of actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden death on October 29. The incident took place just a day after the Home Minister lauded the Bengaluru police for ensuring law and order after fans from across the State came to Bengaluru to pay their respects.

While the Magadi Road police arrested three men, others managed to escape. “Efforts are on to track them down,” said the police. On November 1 evening, the “fans” attacked Hoysala staff and the police team attached to the Magadi Road station when they tried to stop them from setting a tyre on fire in the middle of the road.

The mob poured petrol on the vehicle in a bid to set it on fire as well. Assistant sub-inspector of police Venkatachaliah drove off in the Hoysala and alerted the control room seeking reinforcement. A police team arrived at the spot soon after, but the mob turned on them. One person allegedly tried to snatch a police sub-inspector’s pistol.

The police finally quelled the mob and detained the participants in a police vehicle, but the accused kicked open the door, broke the lock, and escaped. Three men who allegedly participated in the violence — Kumara N., 40, Manjunatha, 32, and Manjunatha G, 27 — were arrested, but the others escaped. The police have registered a case on the charges of attempt to murder, assault and criminal intimidation, and assaulting public servants. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.