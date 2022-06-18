The 11 students who share the first four positions all hail from North Karnataka, with eight of them from Vijayanagara district

Six students of Indu PU College, Kottur in Vijayanagara district have bagged top ranks in the Arts steam of this year’s 2nd PUC exams. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 11 students who share the first four positions all hail from North Karnataka, with eight of them from Vijayanagara district

The newly-formed Vijayanagara district has put up an impressive show in the Arts stream of the Pre-University examination by bagging the most number of the top positions in the final results.

The 11 students who shared the first four positions all hail from North Karnataka, with eight of them from Vijayanagara district. Among them, six are from the same college – Indu PU College in Kottur.

Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond and Madivalara Sahana have shared the top rank by scoring 594 marks out of 600. Both the girls are from Indu PU College, Kottur in Vijayanagara district.

Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The second place is shared by four students with a score of 593 out of 600 – Sanika Ravishankar from SJMVS Women’s PU College at Hubballi in Dharwad district, Ninganna Agasar from Sri Kadamba PU College at Jewargi in Kalaburagi district, Shivaraj from Annadaneshwar PU College at Naregal in Gadag district and G Mounesha from Indu PU College at Kottur in Vijayanagara district.

Madivalara Sahana | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

H Santhosha from SUJM PU College at Harapanahalli in Vijayanagara district stood third by scoring 592 marks out of 600. The fourth place is shared by four students who have scored 591 marks out of 600 – Poornima Ujjini from Sri Panchamasali PU College at Ittigi in Vijayanagara district and Sameer, Shantha G. and Kaveri from Indu PU College at Kottur in Vijayanagara district.

Also read: 2nd PU toppers speak: Ilham wants to purse clinical psychology

Last year, too, the top six positions in the Arts stream were shared by 13 students, all belonging to the undivided Ballari district. Of them, 10 were from Indu Pre University College, including the three who secured the top three ranks.