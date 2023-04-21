2nd PU results in Karnataka: Farm labourers’ son, farmers’ daughters in Vijayanagara district share second place in arts stream

April 21, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

Kusha Naik, son of farm labourers, and Daddi Karibasamma and Mutturu Mallamma, daughters of farmers, from Vijayanagara district share the second position in the arts stream in second PU examination by scoring 592 marks out of 600.

The results of the 2nd PU exams in Karnataka were announced on April 21.

Two more students – Priyanka Kulkarni from Lingaraj A & C PU College in Belagavi, and Rahul Motilal Rathod from SK PU College at Talikote in Vijayapura district – also scored 592 marks to share the second position.

Tabassum Sheikh, a student of NMKRV PU College in Bengaluru, emerged the topper in the arts stream with 693 marks.

Topper in arts stream in 2nd PU exams in Karnataka in 2023

Kusha Naik was a student of Indu Innovative PU College while Daddi Karibasamma was a student of Indu Independent PU College, both in Kottur of Vijayanagara district, and run by the same parent institution.

Kusha Naik hails from Talebasapur Tanda in Hosapete taluk of Vijayanagara district. He had stayed in the hostel run by the institution.

Daddi Karibasamma, who is a native of Haral village in Kottur taluk of Vijayanagara district, travelled up and down daily from her village, which is 15 km away from the college, to attend classes.

Kusha Naik’s parents are farm labourers who are chiefly engaged in sugarcane harvesting. They spend six months in makeshift tents in sugarcane fields in different and faraway places, like Mandya and even in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Kusha Naik is the youngest among three children. He is a physically disabled person who can walk slowly, but cannot run or climb steps.

“My parents are poor farm labourers who go from one place to another in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for sugarcane harvesting. We are three children and all of us are studying. Despite our poverty, they are working hard to get us educated,” Kusha Naik told The Hindu over phone.

He wants to pursue a career in the KAS [Karnataka Administrative Service] or IAS [Indian Administrative Service [IAS].

Daddi Karibasamma’s father owns about 5 acres of rain-fed land in his native village. He cultivates jowar, maize and other crops to support the family. Daddi Karibasamma is the eldest of three children. She travelled daily to and from the college, which is 15 km away from her village. She wants to become an English lecturer.

Mutturu Mallamma was a student at SUJM PU College at Harapanahalli in Vijayanagara district.

Another student, K. Krushna, from Indu Independent PU College, Kottur in Vijayanagara district, scored 591 marks to share the third position in the arts stream with Bhagappa of Jnanabharathi PU College at Sindgi in Vijayapura district and Manjushree from Vivekananda PU College at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district.

Santosh B.M., a history lecturer at Indu Independent PU College, attributed the success of students of their college to the hard work of students and faculty members.

“We complete the syllabus by November, giving them more time for study and revision. We conduct 12 preparatory examinations to prepare students for the final examination. After each exam, we sit with each student with the answer sheet in hand and guide them on the areas of improvement,” he told The Hindu.