2A reservation: Panchamasalis take out huge protest march

They remind CM of his assurance and warn BJP of adverse consequences in next election

In a mega show of strength, members of the Lingayat Panchamasali community led by religious heads and leaders of different political parties, took out a huge protest march in Hubballi on Saturday in their bid to remind Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about his assurance on including the community under 2A category of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Addressing thousands of community members who had congregated at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi before the protest march, head of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha at Koodalasangama Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, who earlier took out a ‘padayatra’ to Bengaluru, warned the Chief Minister and the ruling BJP of adverse consequences in the next election if their demand was not met.

“The State government has not fulfilled its promise of including Panchamasalis under 2A category yet and has thrice failed to keep its promise. We were forced to announce protest before the residence of Mr. Bommai after which, through the Minister of the community, the Chief Minister asked for some more time for the fourth time. Today’s rally is just to remind the Chief Minister and the government about the August 22 deadline and once again urge the government to fulfil our demand,” the seer said.

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami expressed hope about the government fulfilling their demand by August 22. “If it does not happen, then it will be a do-or-die agitation in Bengaluru, where lakhs of members of the community will congregate to stage a huge protest”, he announced.

Warning

Earlier, speaking to presspersons before the protest meeting and march, the seer said that if the government failed to fulfil the promise within the deadline, then BJP would have to face the heat in the election. “Already BJP has experienced it during local elections in Belagavi and Hanagal”, he said adding that from several years the community was being pacified whenever it raised the demand but no concrete step had been taken to fulfil the demand regarding reservation.

Replying to a query, he said that he agreed to the demand for setting up an alternate political force for protection of Hindus.

Protest march

Later, starting from Nehru Stadium, the members of the community took out a protest march raising ‘Jai Panchamasali’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and other slogans and covered the thoroughfares of the central business district. On reaching the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle, the protesters formed a human chain and staged a demonstration to highlight their demand.

A host of political leaders took part in the agitation.