2A reservation: Panchamasali community sets September 15 deadline to fulfil demand

HUBBALLI

12 August 2021 14:50 IST

Resolves to launch indefinite agitation from October 1 if demands are not met

The Panchamasali community, the numerically strong sub-sect among Lingayats, has set September 15 deadline for the State government to decide on 2A reservation.

Addressing mediapersons in Hubballi on August 12 along with Panchamasali leaders Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Panchamasali Peetha seer Sri Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said a round table conference of the community held in Hubballi on August 12 had passed five resolutions, including launching an indefinite agitation from October 1 if their demands were not met.

Advertising

Advertising

After the ‘Panchamasali Padatatra’ and subsequent raising of the issue in the legislature by Mr. Yatnal, then chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa had sought six months to decide on providing 2A reservation to the community with the then home minister and present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai playing mediator.

“The six months will be over on September 15. We want the government to decide on the issue by September 15,” the seer said.

He said the community has faith in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as he had played mediator and was supportive of their demand.

As the Backward Classes Commission, to which the issue has been referred, had not been able to hold further meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had been requested to submit its report to the government at the earliest.

PWD Minister C.C. Patil, who attended the August 12 meeting in Hubballi, had been authorised to mediate between the State government and the community on the issue. He has promised to arrange a meeting with the Chief Minister at the earliest, the seer said.