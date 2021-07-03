2,984 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru

03 July 2021 00:52 IST

Karnataka on Friday reported 2,984 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 28,49,997. Of these, 593 cases were from Bengaluru Urban district.

With 88 deaths, the toll rose to 35,222. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 14,337 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 27,60,881. The State now has 53,871 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 1.92%, the case fatality rate was 2.94%. As many as 1,55,101 tests were conducted in a 24-hour period, including 1,20,459 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,45,80,906.

Meanwhile, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar dismissed reports of vaccine shortage and said the State received 7.5 lakh doses of Covishield on Thursday. “This is 4.5 lakh more than our scheduled supply. As the demand for vaccine has shot up in the State, I will go to Delhi on Monday and request additional allocation of vaccines to the State,” he said.