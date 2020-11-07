2,960 new cases, 35 deaths

Bengaluru

07 November 2020 02:41 IST

After almost two months, the State has been witnessing a dip in recoveries in the last two days. Although the State had been reporting an average of 7,000 recoveries per day, the number dropped to 5,723 on Thursday and 2,701 on Friday. With this, the total number of recoveries touched 7,97,204.

On Friday, the State reported 2,960 new cases taking the total number of cases to 8,41,889. With 35 new deaths, the toll rose to 11,347. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths. Active cases further reduced to 33,319 and of these, 901 patients are being monitored in the ICUs.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.68%, Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.18%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,568 cases taking the tally to 3,46,702. With 12 of the 35 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,938. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 17,441.

As many as 1,10,137 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 83,039 RT-PCR tests. With this the total number of tests rose to 85,14,653.