29,522 clear SSLC supplementary exam

As many as 29,522 students of the 53,155 who wrote the SSLC supplementary exams passed, taking the pass percentage to 55.54. The results were announced on Tuesday afternoon. The exams were held on September 27 and 29.

The pass percentage this year is higher than the last two. While it was 51.28% in 2019-20 (against 2,13,955 students), it was 42.47% in 2018-19 (against 1,92,181 students).

According to a press release, the break-up of the pass percentage was: 49.86 for CCE regular fresh candidates, 59.42 for CCE regular repeaters, 38.31 for CCE private fresh candidates, 54.58 for CCE private repeaters, 65 for new scheme repeaters, and 51.63 for new scheme private repeaters.

Gender-wise, girls fared better than boys with 57.25 pass percentage over the 54.66% of the boys.

Among schools, government schools saw the highest pass percentage - 58.05 (for 3,232 schools and 27,313 students), followed by 54.08 for aided schools (for 2,355 schools and 16,736 students), and 50.7 for unaided schools (2,151 schools and 9,106 students).

Rural areas posted a better pass percentage of 61.04 over the 48.2 pass percentage in urban areas.

Kannada-medium students, who were the highest in number too (42,971), had the best pass percentage of 58.01, followed by Hindi-medium students (54.55% for 11 students), Marathi medium (52.48% for 848 students) and Urdu (52% for 2673 students).

Greeshma Nayak. N from Alva’s English Medium School, Moodabidri, Dakshina Kannada scored the highest, with 95.8%. M.D. Shanawaz from Grammar Multi Media E.M.H.S, Hussaini Alam, Roza, Kalaburagi, secured 94.7%, while Gowri Manohari M.D. from Sudarshana High School, Mysuru scored 94.6%.