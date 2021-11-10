293 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru

10 November 2021 23:31 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 293 new cases of COVID-19. With this the total number of positive cases rose to 29,90,528. Bengaluru Urban district recorded 187 fresh cases, the maximum across the State.

Four patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, two deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban, one each from Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada. With this, the death toll rose to 38,122. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 323 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,44,422. At present, there are 7,955 active patients across Karnataka. The positivity rate for the day was 0.36%, while the case fatality rate was 1.36%.

Around 79,996 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 56,4632 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,15,72,429.