29,236 voters eligible to exercise franchise in polling today in North East Teachers Constituency

All preparations are ready for the elections to the North East Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council on Wednesday. MLC Sharanappa Mattur of the Congress, Shashil G. Namoshi of the BJP and Thimmaiah Purle of the Janata Dal(S) are among the prominent contenders.

Voting will begin at 8 a.m. It is expected to continue till 5 p.m. Counting of votes would be taken up on November 2.

As many as 147 polling centres have been set up across six districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region for polling, of which 41 centres are in Kalaburagi district, followed by 34 in Bidar, 28 in Ballari, 20 in Koppal, 17 in Raichur and seven centres in Yadgir.

A total of 588 officials — 147 presiding officers, 147 assistant presiding officers and 294 polling officers — have been deployed.

There are 29,236 eligible voters, including 18,949 men and 10,285 women.

The following is the number of voters in the six districts: 9,529 in Kalaburagi, 6,753 Ballari, 4,926 Bidar, 3,528 Raichur, 2,539 in Koppal and 1,961 in Yadgir.