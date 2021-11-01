292 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru

01 November 2021 01:27 IST

Karnataka on Sunday reported 292 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of positives to 29,88,333. With 137 positives, Bengaluru Urban continued to report the maximum number of cases.

Eleven people succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday, seven of whom were from Bengaluru Urban. With this, the death toll rose to 38,082. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 345 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 29,41,578. There are currently 8,644 active patients.

Advertising

Advertising

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.27%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 3.76%.

As many as 1,06,939 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 86,737 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,08,73,103.