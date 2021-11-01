292 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday reported 292 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of positives to 29,88,333. With 137 positives, Bengaluru Urban continued to report the maximum number of cases.

Eleven people succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday, seven of whom were from Bengaluru Urban. With this, the death toll rose to 38,082. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 345 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 29,41,578. There are currently 8,644 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.27%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 3.76%.

As many as 1,06,939 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 86,737 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,08,73,103.