2,913 graduates, postgraduates to receive degrees at KLE Tech varsity convocation

April 30, 2022 19:00 IST

Babasaheb Kalyani to be awarded honorary doctoral degree

HUBBALLI

A total of 2,913 students — 2,509 graduates and 404 postgraduates — will receive their engineering degrees during the second convocation of KLE Technological University (KLETU) in Hubballi on Sunday during which technocrat Babasaheb Kalyani will be awarded the honorary doctoral degree.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar said that Chairman of AICTE Anil D. Sahasrabudhe would be the chief guest at the convocation, which would be presided over by Chancellor of KLETU and Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prof. Shettar said Mr. Kalyani, founder and chairman of Kalyani Group, Pune, who had been championing the cause of private participation in India’s defence manufacturing, had been chosen to be honoured with the first doctoral degree to be awarded by the university. He had been chosen for the honour in recognition of his contribution towards the manufacturing industry in the country, Prof. Shettar said.

He said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university had clubbed the convocation for the batches of 2019-20 and 2020-21. Of the 2,509 students receiving the bachelor’s degree, 1,598 were boys and 911 girls. Among the 404 postgraduates, 168 are boys and 236 girls.

64 medals

A total of 32 gold and 32 silver medals will be distributed to the first and second rank holders of different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of which 38 medals have been bagged by girls and 26 by boys.

38 startups

Prof. Shettar said that as of now 38 startups were functioning from the Incubation facility on the KLETU campus. The university would also try to handhold them and make efforts to get them land and other incentives from the government so that they could expand their operations by setting up their base outside the campus in Hubballi, he said.

Prof. Shettar, who is also Vice-Chairman of Hubballi-Dharwad Development Forum, said that the Chief Minister had been requested to set up a ‘Launching Park’ in Hubballi-Dharwad so that young entrepreneurs get land easily without much delay.

Multi-discipline

To a query, Prof. Shettar said that the university, which had already stepped into legal education by bringing a law college under it, had plans to start courses in Commerce and Social Sciences in the coming years. “The plan is to get into Commerce and Social Sciences by 2024,” he said. At present, 125 students are pursuing research at the KLETU.