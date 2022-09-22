290 cultural programmes lined up for Dasara 2022 in Mysuru

290 programmes spread across 8 venues are on the schedule during the festival, which is to be held from September 26 to October 5

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 22, 2022 17:39 IST

A file photo of the statue of Mahishasura atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The countdown for the Mysuru Dasara to be held from September 26 to October 5 has begun with the finalisation of the line-up of artistes and events to regale the audience.

In all, 290 cultural programmes will be held during Dasara this year at 8 venues — Amba Vilas Palace, Jaganmohan Palace, Kalamandira, Ganabharathi, Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, Kirurangamandira, Chikkagadiyara  and Town Hall.

Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima said, “Opportunity has been given to local talent and artistes to perform in as many as 25% of the programmes.”

But the most prestigious of the lot are the events in front of the illuminated palace for which the line-up is a blend of national and State-level artistes.

Also Read | KSRTC offers luxury tour packages for Dasara tourists

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the cultural programmes on September 26 at 6 p.m., and also confer the State Sangeetha Vidwan Award. This will be followed by a dance performance by Sapthaswara Arts and Creation of Bengaluru starting 7 p.m. Sugama Sangeetha by H.R. Leelavathi is on the schedule from 8 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

The main events scheduled at Amba Vilas Palace

September 27:Carnatic classical concert by Vidwan Sandeep Narayan from 8 p.m.

September 28: Tabla concert by Ustad Fazal Qureshi from Mumbai;

September 29: – Police Band from 5.30 p.m; concert by Pandit Venkatesh Kumar of Dharwad from 7 p.m; music concert by Chakrafonics of Bengaluru from 8 p.m.

September 30: Concert by Sukanya Prabhakar at 6 p.m; Kuchipudi dance by Roopa Rajesh and troupe, 7 p.m; Hindustani concert by Koushik Chakravarthi of Kolkata from 8 p.m.

October 1: T.S. Nagabharana and members of Benaka team will render theatre songs at 6 p.m; Police Band from 7 p.m; sitar symphony by Mano Music Lines, Bengaluru at 8 p.m.

October 2: Music concerts commence from 6 a .m. and will go on till 6 p.m; dance-drama feature at 7 p.m; music concert by Manoj Vasisht and Arundathi Vasisht at 8 p.m.

October 3: Traditional dance by local artistes from 7 p.m; ghazal programme by Anup Jalota from 8 p.m.

