29 postgraduates in 3rd batch of women police trainees

Mysuru

22 October 2021 19:41 IST

The third batch of 168 women police trainees, who passed out of the Police Training School in Mysuru on Friday, comprised 29 postgraduates and 135 graduates.

While the postgraduates had obtained Masters’ degrees in Science, Commerce, Arts, Business Administration and Social Work, six of the graduates had completed their BE. A total of 51 trainees had a BA, 48 had obtained BCom and 17 BSc. Four out of the 168 trainees had PUC qualification.

The eight-month-long Foundation Training programme began on February 25, 2021 for the trainees, who hail from 17 different districts of the State. The batch has been provided training in a variety of subjects including forensic studies, cyber crime, bomb detection and disposal, traffic rules, police manual, Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), firing of weapons, wireless messaging, intelligence gathering, scanning and identification of finger prints.

Additional Director General of Police (Training) P. Harishekaran, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DAR) Shivaraj, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Director Vipul Kumar, Superintendent of Mysuru district police R. Chethan, Additional Superintendent of Mysuru district police Shivakumar R. and KSRP Commandant Nagaraj were also present during the passing-out parade held on Friday.