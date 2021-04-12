29 patients in ICU in Mysuru

Mysuru’s ICU beds are also filling up fast as 29 patients are currently being treated in the COVID-19 intensive care units (ICUs).

About 100 beds are available in ICUs of government-run hospitals as well as in private hospitals. According to the Health Department, 29 beds had already been occupied and about 71 beds are remaining.

Going by the current trend of infection growth and the number of deaths reported so far in April, more ICU beds may also get occupied in the coming days in case patients develop complications. All put together, around 500 beds in K.R. Hospital and 200 beds in the district hospital have centralised oxygen supply.

Only 20 ventilators are available for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals and 20 new ventilators had been sought as part of COVID-19 management.

“We can create more ICU beds but we are severely short staffed since such wards need more caretakers. Unless we get the staff, we cannot enhance the ICU beds,” a senior health official said.

The number of patients in ICUs in other districts: Mandya (13), Kodagu (3), Chamarajanagar (4).