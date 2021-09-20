29% of II PU students clear examination

The results can be accessed on the website www.karresults.nic.in

Of the 18,414 candidates who registered for the II PU examinations, as many as 5,507 cleared the test. This includes 4,768 private candidates, 184 repeaters and 556 freshers.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh released the results on September 20. The results will be sent to all colleges through SATS portal and can be accessed on the website www.karresults.nic.in

The Department of Pre University Education (DPUE) had cancelled the examinations for second PU students due to the second wave of COVID-19 infections. While all freshers and repeaters were promoted, some of the candidates opted to appear for the exam to improve their score.

DPUE has said that 580 candidates passed with distinction, 1,939 students got first class and 1,578 got second class.