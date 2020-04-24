29 new positive cases reported in Karnataka

Twenty-nine new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the State on Friday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 474.

Thy includes five cases from Ramanagaram district jail and 11 from the labour colony at Vidyajyothinagar in Hongasandra ward of Bengaluru. The 11 cases are contacts of patient-419, a 54-year-old migrant labourer from the same colony who was tested positive earlier this week. The total number of positive cases in the Hongasandra cluster now stands at 20. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sealed the area, which has over 500 houses, apart from the temporary sheds on vacant land where the construction workers were staying. In addition, Bengaluru has reported three other cases. Besides that three cases were reported in Bagalkot, two each in Belagavi and Vijayapura, and one case each has been reported in Tumakuru, Chickballapur, and Mandya.

Police to undergo tests

All police personnel who are involved in quarantine and surveillance activities in Bengaluru will undergo tests for COVID-19. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said all the police personnel who have been working on the frontline to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 will be tested from Friday at a hospital in Bengaluru.