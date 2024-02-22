29 more ‘Koosina Mane’ creches to open by March 2025 in Mysuru

February 22, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MYSURU

Koosina Mane, an initiative to look after children aged below three launched in rural parts of Mysuru district, has come as a blessing for working mothers enrolled under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the Chief Minister’s home district.

The Koosina Mane creche has been praised as it supports women workers of MGNREGA who can work peacefully at sites while their children are taken care of at the centers.

Notably, creches have also played a role in improving nutritional aspects in children besides looking after their well-being and growth, a note from the Information Department said. The scheme was announced in the Budget by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last year. The government has proposed to open nearly 4,000 centres.

The government announced the scheme in the Budget intending to provide medical care, nutrition, and safety to the children of women from rural areas enrolled under MGNREGA. The caretakers at Koosina Mane are paid on a daily basis under the scheme. The women will be financially empowered since 100 days of employment is assured under the scheme.

Mysuru district alone has 80 Koosina Mane creches. This includes seven in H.D. Kote, 16 in Hunsur taluk, six in K.R. Nagar taluk, 12 in Mysuru taluk, 11 in Nanjangud taluk, 12 in Periyapatna taluk, six in Sargur, and 10 in T. Narasipura taluk.

The authorities in Mysuru are planning to achieve the target of establishing 109 creches by the end of March 2025, the note said. The funds for the maintenance of Koosina Mane had been sanctioned to the GPs. A total of ₹1.09 crore had been released to the district under the initiative.

Interestingly, MGNREGA job card-holders have been roped in as caretakers. These caretakers are 10th pass and hold job cards issued by the government. So far, 351 caretakers have been given training in looking after children at Koosina Mane. Each centre can look after 25 children for a period of six to seven hours daily. Breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks are provided.

Each centre has been a 11-member monitoring committee headed by the respective chairmen of the GP. The centres are being run in government buildings like schools, GPs, community halls, and other premises. Some of the buildings have been beautified and given a new look after the Koosina Mane came up.

There are more creches in taluks where MGNREGA works are happening at multiple sites.