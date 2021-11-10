29 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

10 November 2021 19:37 IST

Hassan reported 29 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,11,853 in the district. Among the fresh cases, 12 were in Hassan, six in Channarayapatna, five in Arkalgud, three in Belur, two in Arsikere and one in Sakleshpur taluk. So far 1,376 people have died due to the infection. As many as 109 people are under treatment.

Shivamogga reported six fresh cases on the day. Of them, four were in Shivamogga and two were from other districts. So far 1,072 people have died in the district and 31 people are under treatment, said a bulletin.

