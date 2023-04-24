29 candidates withdraw nominations leaving 143 in the fray in Mysuru district

April 24, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 29 candidates withdrew their nominations from the 11 Assembly constituencies in Mysuru district, leaving 143 in the fray..

Monday was the last date for withdrawal of candidates.

The candidates, who withdrew from the race, included Congress, BJP and JD (S) ticket hopefuls.

Those who withdrew their nominations from Narasimharaja in Mysuru included Azeezulla Ajju, a Congress ticket hopeful, and V. Giridhar, who was aspiring for a BJP ticket.

Two candidates including P.A. Yadurappa withdrew their nominations from Hunsur, and a candidate by name P.S. Yadurappa has withdrawn from the race in Periyapatna.

In Chamaraja, two candidates including former corporator Suhel Baig have withdrawn their nominations.

The highest number of withdrawals was witnessed in Varuna where former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is pitted against Housing Minister V. Somanna in a crucial electoral battle. A total of 10 candidates had withdrawn from the fray in Varuna, leaving 15 in the fray.

In K.R. Nagar, 5 candidates have withdrawn their nominations while 10 remain in the fray.

In Nanjangud and H.D. Kote,, no withdrawal of nominations was reported.

After withdrawal of nominations, the highest number of candidates remaining in the fray were in Narasimharaja and Krishnaraja segments in Mysuru City. Both the constituencies have a total of 17 candidates in the fray.

While 14 candidates each are in fray in Chamaraja and Chamundeshwari, 12 each are in the fray in Hunsur, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud and T. Narsipur.

While 10 candidates are in fray in Periyapatna, the least number of candidates in the fray was in K.R. Nagar where 8 candidates will be contesting the elections.

Chamarajanagar

In Chamarajanagar district, a total of 8 candidates withdrew from the race in the four constituencies.

A total of 61 candidates remained in the fray in Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet, Hanur and Kollegal.

In Mandya, a total of 23 candidates withdrew from the electoral race in seven constituencies of the district.

Kodagu

In Kodagu district, six candidates withdrew their nominations from Madikeri constituency, leaving 15 in the fray.

In Virajpet segment of Kodagu district, no candidate withdrew from the race. A total of 9 candidates remained in the fray..