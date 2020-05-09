Karnataka

289 workers quarantined in Shivamogga district

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and Superintendent of Police K.M. Shantharaj at Sahyadri College Stadium in Shivamogga on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and Superintendent of Police K.M. Shantharaj at Sahyadri College Stadium in Shivamogga on Saturday.  

As many as 289 migrant workers from Shivamogga district working outside the State who have returned to their native areas in the past one week have been quarantined, said K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Sivakumar visited the play ground of Sahyadri College in the city on Saturday where those the persons arriving from outside the State undergo a comprehensive medical examination. Speaking to presspersons, he said those, who arrive from States where COVID-19 cases are more and are identified as high-risk areas, are sent to institutional quarantine. The remaining persons are sent to home quarantine.

The health condition of both- those under institutional quarantine and those under home quarantine is being closely monitored, he said.

He said measures are taken to prevent unauthorised entry of people into Shivamogga district, from districts where positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

