2,881 members elected to 172 GPs in Raichur district

As many as 2,881 candidates were elected to 172 gram panchayats in Raichur district in the elections held in two phases on December 22 and 27, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.
Raichur district has a total of 172 gram panchayats with 3,377 seats. But, elections were conducted in 2,881 seats after 419 candidates were elected unopposed and nomination papers were not filed in 77 seats.
Of the 2,881 seats in the 172 gram panchayats, 560 seats are in 33 gram panchayats of Raichur taluk, 311 seats in 17 gram panchayats of Manvi taluk, 255 seats in 14 gram panchayats of Sirwar taluk, 486 seats in 28 gram panchayats of Deodurg taluk, 456 seats in 29 gram panchayats of Lingsugur taluk, 537 seats in 30 gram panchayats of Sindhanur taluk and 276 seats are in 21 gram panchayats of Maski taluk.
Of the 419 seats where members were elected unopposed, 94 are in Raichur taluk, 30 in Manvi taluk, 22 in Sirwar taluk, 58 in Deodurg taluk, 75 in Lingsugur taluk, 89 in Sindhanur taluk and 51 are in Maski taluk.
