283 houses partially damaged in heavy rain in Kalaburagi district

As many as 283 houses have been partially damaged across Kalaburagi district due to heavy rain and flood-like situation caused by the discharge of huge volume of water from various reservoirs in the last one week. In a rain-related mishap, a woman was killed on Sunday last.

As per data provided by the district administration, 281 electricity poles have been uprooted and 35 transformers damaged in the last one week after heavy rainfall battered the city. As many as 89 classrooms in government schools and 38 Anganwadi centres have also been damaged due to floods and heavy rainfall.

As many as 84 bridges, a 20-km stretch of a State Highway and 147 km of roads in rural areas have been severely damaged across the district.

As per data provided by the District Statistical Department, in 2021, the district suffered a total infrastructure loss of ₹67.42 crore due to heavy rain. As many as 1,522 electricity poles were uprooted, 75 transformers were damaged, 152 Anganwadi centres, 2,492 km of roads in rural areas and 60 km of State Highway were damaged then.

The State government has given ₹127 crore compensation to 1.80 lakh farmers who suffered crop loss on 1,97,071 hectares of land due to floods in 2021-2022. Again, in 2022-23, the State government disbursed ₹243.21 crore as flood relief to 2,62,683 farmers whose crop on 1,78,904 hectares was damaged.

Flood-prone villages

As per data, most villages on the banks of the Bhima in Afzalpur and Jewargi taluks have been affected by floods seven times in the last 15 years. Of the 238 villages identified as flood-prone areas in the district, 149 villages face moderate risk and 89 are facing very high risk as per the severity of damage caused due to floods in the last one-and-a-half decades.

The taluk-wise number of affected villages is as follows: Afzalpur taluk 36, Aland taluk 24, Chincholi taluk 26, Chittapur taluk 24, Kalaburagi taluk 31, Jewargi taluk 29, Sedam taluk 17, Shahabad taluk seven, Kalagi taluk 24, Kamalapur taluk 17 and Yadrami taluk three.

According to the Statistical Department, in Yadgir, 36 villages (31 very high risk, five moderate risk) have been identified as flood-prone and in Raichur, there are 60 such villages (49 very high risk, 11 moderate risk), while Bidar has seven such villages (all of them face moderate risk).

