₹28,000-crore action plan cleared under SCSP-TSP

The State government on Friday cleared a ₹28,000-crore action plan for various programmes of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Allocation & Tribal-Sub Allocation (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act for the present financial year.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told mediapersons in Bengaluru that the SC/ST Development Council meeting that was held on Friday cleared the action plan that had been backed by the State Budget.

Earlier, addressing the SC/ST Development Council meeting, the Chief Minister set a deadline of three months for the authorities concerned to utilise ₹1,600 crore which is deposited in the bank accounts of various boards and corporations coming under the Social Welfare Department (barring Ganga Kalyana Scheme). He said unspent money would be re-allocated for different programmes for this year. He told the officials to ensure that funds earmarked under the SCSP-TSP should be used only for the welfare of SCs and STs.

The meeting also reviewed the situation with respect to unspent money from the previous year for various programmes under this plan, he said.

The Chief Minister said a sum of ₹20 crore had been earmarked for the development of places which Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had visited in Karnataka. Also, it had been decided to provide free bus passes to all the SC/ST students.

Replying to a query, he said an inquiry would be conducted into allegations that there was corruption in the implementation of Ganga Kalyana Scheme.

He also announced that a grant of ₹1 crore each would be given to legislators coming under the Malnad Development Board, Bayaluseeme Development Board, and Karavali Development Board to take up development works.