2,800 potholes marked by civic officials on Fix My Street

A total of 2,800 potholes were marked by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials until Thursday on the Fix My Street app. From Monday, the general public can also start marking potholes in their surroundings on the app. Once verified, a work order will be automatically generated to fill the pothole.

Earlier this week, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath had said that zonal level civic officials will map the potholes under their jurisdiction on the app until Thursday. He had also mentioned that photographs of the potholes would also be attached.

A senior BBMP official said that this time has now been extended up to Saturday as feeding of data to the app is a multi-step process. “They (Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers) have to inspect the roads, take photographs, measure the potholes and then upload it on the app. It takes time” he explained.

He added that the app is also set up in a certain way to avoid duplication of entries. “If a pothole, which is already marked by the officials, is marked again by a citizen, then it is not considered as a new pothole”.

The official also added that the BBMP teams have already placed orders for bitumen for the potholes which are already marked by the officials. “Once this process ends on Saturday and we have the final numbers, we will get started with the work” he said.