280 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

25 September 2020 22:59 IST

With 217 new COVID-19 cases and 68 discharged patients, the number of active cases in Dakshina Kannada rose to 4,957 on Friday. Udupi district reported 63 new cases and 103 discharged patients taking the number of active cases to 1,555, according to a bulletin from the State government. There was no mention of COVID-19 deaths in the two districts in the bulletin.

Advertising

Advertising