Karnataka

280 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

With 217 new COVID-19 cases and 68 discharged patients, the number of active cases in Dakshina Kannada rose to 4,957 on Friday. Udupi district reported 63 new cases and 103 discharged patients taking the number of active cases to 1,555, according to a bulletin from the State government. There was no mention of COVID-19 deaths in the two districts in the bulletin.

