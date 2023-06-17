28-year-old ends life, wife files complaint against police in Karnataka

June 17, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Shivamogga

A 28-year-old youth ended his life at Kanne Koppa, near Holehonnur in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district, in Karnataka on June 15, allegedly due to harassment by the police.

The youth, Manjunath, sent his wife outside the house before locking himself inside. Later, he was found dead. Manjunath is survived by his wife and a son.

In her complaint to the police, Manjunath’s wife, Kamalakshi, alleged that he ended his life because of harassment by the police. The police had taken Manjunath to Holehonnur police station on June 11 and allegedly assaulted him up. He was hurt by the behaviour of the police, and that led to his death.

Based on a complaint by Kamalakshi, Holehonnur police have registered a case against their colleagues.

Holehonnur police had received a complaint on their helpline (112) about Manjunath causing nuisance in a public place late in the night on June 11. Police went to the spot and took Manjunath, who was in an inebriated state, for a medical test. They also served a notice to him under the Karnataka Police Act.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal tendencies can call the State’s helpline 104 for counselling)

