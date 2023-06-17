ADVERTISEMENT

28-year-old ends life, wife files complaint against police in Karnataka

June 17, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Shivamogga

Holehonnur police had picked up Manjunath on June 11. He reportedly ended his life 4 days later

The Hindu Bureau

Holehonnur police had received a complaint about the deceased causing nuisance in a public place late in the night. They took him for a medical test. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

A 28-year-old youth ended his life at Kanne Koppa, near Holehonnur in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district, in Karnataka on June 15, allegedly due to harassment by the police. 

The youth, Manjunath, sent his wife outside the house before locking himself inside. Later, he was found dead. Manjunath is survived by his wife and a son.

In her complaint to the police, Manjunath’s wife, Kamalakshi, alleged that he ended his life because of harassment by the police. The police had taken Manjunath to Holehonnur police station on June 11 and allegedly assaulted him up. He was hurt by the behaviour of the police, and that led to his death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint by Kamalakshi, Holehonnur police have registered a case against their colleagues.

Holehonnur police had received a complaint on their helpline (112) about Manjunath causing nuisance in a public place late in the night on June 11. Police went to the spot and took Manjunath, who was in an inebriated state, for a medical test. They also served a notice to him under the Karnataka Police Act. 

(Those in distress and facing suicidal tendencies can call the State’s helpline 104 for counselling)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US