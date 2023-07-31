28-year-old dies of brain stem stroke; organs donated

July 31, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The kidneys, liver, heart valves and corneas of a 28-year-old youth from Gundlupet near here were donated to recipients listed for donations under Jeeva Sarthakathe.

According to a press statement here, Rakesh, from Gundlupet, was brought to Apollo Hospitals in Mysuru on July 24 with giddiness. An initial CT scan showed the brain stem infarct and he was immediately shifted to the ICU for life support and intensive care.

Sources in the hospital said Mr. Rakesh, who had suffered a stroke, was kept on life support for four days while he was in a very critical state. On July 29, he was declared brain dead owing to brain stem failure as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act, 1994, by a panel of doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru.

Mr. Rakesh was healthy before this incident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His family was counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol, they came forward to donate his organs.

Officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as Zonal Co-ordination Committee of Karnataka (ZCCK) initiated the process with the waiting list of organ recipients.

At around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, Mr. Rakesh’s organs – two kidneys, one liver, heart valves and corneas – were harvested at the hospital. While one kidney and liver was donated to Apollo BGS Hospitals for transplantation to the recipients, the other kidney was donated to JSS Hospital in Mysuru. The heart valves were donated to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru. The corneas were donated to K.R. Hospital for transplantation to recipients.

According to a statement from the hospital, Apollo BGS Hospitals is a licensed centre for multi organ transplants in Mysuru and recognized as the 5th zone for organ transplants under SOTTO, (State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization), Karnataka.

To facilitate the crossmatch facility for Organ Transplants in this region, SOTTO has signed an MOU with the hospital under which all cross-matching of transplant patients will be henceforth undertaken at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, saving the travel time to Bengaluru, the statement added.