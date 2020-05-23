28 new cases in Mandya district

23 May 2020 14:09 IST

Twenty-eight more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mandya district on Saturday, taking the district's total figure to 237.

All the 28 are natives of villages near K.R. Pet and Nagamangala taluks, and are residents of various localities in Mumbai.

According to sources at the district administration, along with some of their relatives, family members and friends, they had returned to their native places recently in private vehicles following the rapid spread of the virus in Maharashtra.

Of the new patients, one identified as P-1915 is a two-year-old boy. His family members are also infected with the virus, said sources at the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The 10 men, nine women, four girls and five boys have been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), in the town.

The areas in which the new patients have been staying have been declared as containment areas. Efforts are on to place their primary and secondary contacts under quarantine.

A total of 25 persons have been discharged in the district so far.