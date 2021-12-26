28 children test positive in Kodagu

MYSURU

In another cluster case in Kodagu, 28 children of a residential school at Panchavati (Harangi post) near Kushalnagar have tested positive for COVID-19. The infection was confirmed on Friday and most children are said to be asymptomatic.

Kodagu DHO Venkatesh told The Hindu that 385 children of Jnanaganga Residential School underwent RT-PCR test on Thursday and 28 had the infection. A few children have mild symptoms. All of them are in home isolation, he said.

The school has about 680 students and all of them are being tested. Around 200-plus children underwent tests on Saturday and their reports are awaited. The remaining children will complete the tests on Sunday. “There is no need to panic as we are carrying out the tests routinely in schools with the testing target increased in view of the Omicron scare.”

Dr. Venkatesh said the contacts of the infected children are being traced and some of them tracked are also being tested as a precautionary measure even though they have no symptoms.