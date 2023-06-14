28 accident black spots identified by Mysuru district police

June 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

There are a total of 28 accident black spots on the roads falling under the jurisdiction of Mysuru district police.

Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar told reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday that the black spots had been identified on National Highways, State Highways, and other roads passing through the district.

While one black spot has been cleared, work is under way on 10 others. The progress on clearing the black spots will be taken up at the road safety meetings held every quarterly, she said.

Fielding queries on the May 29 road mishap near Kurubur on T. Narsipura-Kollegal stretch of NH that claimed 11 lives after a SUV collided with a private bus, Ms. Latkar said several meetings were held after the accident.

The district police had suggested to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to attend to the ‘S’ curve on the stretch of the highway after which the authorities had taken steps to remove the vegetation along the road that was affecting the visibility.

Ms. Latkar pointed out that ‘S’ curves on highways contributed to a large number of road mishaps. The NHAI is also taking steps to install traffic control equipment at the spot, she added.

The district police had made both short-term and long-term suggestions to the NHAI that included widening of the stretch of the highway that does not have a median. Long-term suggestions will take time for implementation as the recommendation on road widening also involves land acquisition, she said.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department officials have started penalising vehicles for excess passengers. Two cases of excess passengers had been booked on the highway, she said.

It may be mentioned here that the SUV, which collided with the private bus, was carrying 13 passengers though the vehicle was meant to accommodate a maximum of seven passengers.

Apart from overloading, speeding, and rash and negligent driving have also been attributed to mishaps on the roads. Checking mishaps on the highways was a teamwork, Ms. Latkar said, adding that the police will take necessary steps to check overspeeding while Transport Department officials will have to monitor issues relating to licenses, excess passengers and other violations.