27,970 families get COVID-19 compensation

The Karnataka Government has distributed relief compensation of ₹50,000 to 27,970 families in the State that reported death due to COVID-19 under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

While compensation has been paid to 27,970 families, the Government received 28,266 applications totally after the compensation for families that have reported death due to COVID-19 was announced. The compensation was given as per guidelines issued by the Centre. About 296 applications are being verified.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday that the Government had received about 20,720 voluntary applications from the families seeking relief, and that they have been forwarded to the COVID-19 War Room list. The Government has begun the compensation process in 16,925 cases while the remaining 3,795 cases were being verified, he added. His response came to a question from Congress member U.B. Venkatesh.

With respect to the ₹1 lakh compensation announced to the BPL families by the State Government, the Minister said that so far 13,986 applications had been received out of which 13,860 have been verified by the officials. Mr. Ashok also said that the highest number of applications for COVID-19 compensation has come from the BBMP limits with 8,564 cases.

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to be ready by end of year

The upgraded national highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru will be completed by the end of 2022 even as an official team will be constituted to check quality of the new infrastructure being developed.

Responding to a question from Janata Dal (Secular) member Marithibbe Gowda, the Public Works Minister C.C. Patil informed the Legislative Council on Thursday that the first phase of 56 km will be completed by May this year, and that another stretch of 61 km will be completed by September 2022. When his attention was drawn to inconvenience caused to the public due to the underpass and the bumpy drive on the completed stretches, he said that a team of officials will be constituted to look into quality issues.