2,781 new cases, 17 deaths

Bengaluru

20 November 2020 18:55 IST

The State on Friday reported 1,781 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 8,69,561. With 17 deaths, the toll rose to 11,621. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 2,181 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,33,169. Of the remaining 24,752 active patients, 539 patients were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.46%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.95%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,067 cases, taking its tally to 3,61,654. With six deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,084. The active cases in Bengaluru touched 17,663. As many as 1,21,612 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,03,801 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests rose to 99,81,137.