2,748 left in the fray in first phase polling in Dharwad

The Dharwad district administration has begun preparations for the first phase of elections to gram panchayats in the district scheduled on December 22.

In the first phase, there are 2,748 candidates in the fray for 920 seats in 65 gram panchayats of three taluks.

As many as 65 gram panchayats in Dharwad, Alnavar and Kalghatgi taluks will go to the polls in the first phase.

The State government has set up 416 polling stations, with 65 of them being hypersensitive, 84 sensitive and 267 general.

Deputy Commissioner and district election officer Nitesh Patil is supervising the preparations.

He said that polling will not take place in four polling stations in Kotabagi and one in Jeerigawad as the candidates have already been elected unopposed.

Four gram panchayats in Alnavar taluk will have elections and there are 21 polling stations.

Kalghatgi taluk will see polling for 27 gram panchayats with 84 general, 44 sensitive and 29 hypersensitive booths.

Candidates in four constituencies have been elected unopposed.

As many as 3,096 nomination papers were found to be valid after scrutiny.

Of them, 302 candidates have withdrawn their papers and 47 were elected unopposed.

The mustering and de-mustering process will be held on the Basel English Medium High School premises in Dharwad on Monday.

The police have made security arrangements. As many as 725 police personnel have been deployed at various polling stations in Dharwad, Alnavar and Kalghatgi taluks that will go to the polls in the first phase on Tuesday.