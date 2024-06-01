2.74 lakh students secure eligibility for engineering courses in CET

The results of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024, the gateway to professional courses, were announced on Saturday (June 1). As many as 2,74,595 students secured eligibility for engineering courses this year.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the results suddenly at 5 p.m. without intimating students or the media. Instead of the usual practice of announcing a date for the announcement of results followed by a press conference, this time, KEA sent a press note regarding the results to the media.

Students, taken by surprise, scrambled to see the results on the website, resulting in a network jam.

Harsha Karthikeya Vutukuri of Narayana Olympiad School, Sahakaranagar, Bengaluru, emerged as the State topper in the engineering stream and also bagged the second rank in B-Pharma (Pharmacy). “My preparation was mainly focused on JEE (Advanced) exams, so it helped in the CET preparations. My college teaches advanced portions also. I am waiting for my JEE (Advanced) result and want to pursue Computer Science in IIT Madras or Bombay,” he said.

Nihar S.R. from Expert Pre-University Science College, Mangaluru, got the first rank in Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) and B.Sc. (Agriculture). He also secured the third rank in B.V.Sc. (Veterinary), fifth rank in B-Pharma (Pharmacy) and Pharma-D, respectively, and third rank in B.Sc nursing. “I was spending 13 to 14 hours studying, and I was preparing for JEE and NEET exams and wrote the CET as a practice exam. I am still deciding what to pursue. It depends on my JEE (Advanced) rank,” he said.

Kalyan V. of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, secured the top rank in four streams: B.V.Sc (Veterinary), B-Pharma, Pharma-D, and B.Sc Nursing. “Going through the NCERT textbooks and solving question papers helped me. The syllabus overlapped, but I revised it very rigorously. In school, we had weekend exams. I want to go to the medical field first and I am aiming to get into the AIIMS or JIPMER,” he said.