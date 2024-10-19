₹2.73 crore cash seized in Belagavi

The Belagavi Crime Branch Police have seized a cash worth ₹2.73 crore, that was being transported hidden in the cabin of a goods transport vehicle, and have arrested two persons in connection with the crime.

Based on a tip off, a team led by CCB Inspector Nandishwar Kumbar intercepted a goods vehicle on the national highway on the outskirts of Belagavi on Friday evening.

While checking, the police got suspicious about the modification made in the cabin of the goods vehicle. A thorough check yielded scores of bunches of currency notes worth ₹2,73,27,500.

The police arrested the driver of the vehicle Sanchin Memakudali and Maruti Maragade of Sangli. The accused revealed that they were transporting the cash to Hubballi. Further investigation is on to find the source of the money and where it was being transported. The Malmaruti Station Police have registered a case.