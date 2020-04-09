27-year-old Hubballi resident tests positive

A 27-year- old person who had returned from Nizamuddin, Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

He hails from Mulla Oni locality in Hubballi. He has been kept at the government quarantine centre. His blood samples and throat swab were sent for lab test after he had developed symptoms of COVID-19. The lab report on Thursday confirmed that he has tested positive. Efforts are on to trace the primary contacts of patient 194.