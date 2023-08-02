ADVERTISEMENT

27-year-old biker killed in accident

August 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old security firm employee was killed in an accident on Indiranagar 100 Feet Road in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased Aditya L.K., a native of Jamshedpur and working as a security in-charge officer, was riding the bike in a rash manner, said the police. While crossing 12th main road, he lost control and crashed into the median.

Due to the impact, the bike was damaged and Aditya, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained severe head injuries . He was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him as dead on arrival. The traffic police have registered a case.

