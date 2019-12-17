27-year-old accident victim’s organs donated

The heart, liver, and two kidneys of a 27-year-old accident victim from Mysuru were retrieved and donated to needy patients in different hospitals in Bengaluru and Mysuru on Tuesday.

The accident victim Chandrashekar, a resident of Nivedhita Nagar in Mysuru, was brought to the hospital in a very critical state at 12.30 a.m. on December 15. He had met with a road accident near Ganangur in Srirangapatna near here.

After initial tests and rigorous evaluation for 24 hours, the doctors at Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru declared him brain dead as per protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994.

Mr. Chandrashekar was healthy before the accident and doctors at the hospital counselled his family for organ donation.

After their approval, Chandrashekar’s heart, liver and two kidneys were retrieved on Tuesday morning and transported to different hospitals in Bengaluru by creating a green corridor and ensuring zero traffic, said a press statement.

While the heart was transported to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, one kidney was sent to NU Hospital in Bengaluru. One liver and one kidney has been retained at Apollo BGS Hospital.