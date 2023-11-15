269 actions planned under Bengaluru Climate Action Plan 

November 15, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

About 269 different actions are planned to mitigate the impact of climate change in the city, of which the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be responsible for executing 143.

This was announced during the Bengaluru Climate Action Plan (BCAP) meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Bengaluru is a co-lead of the Global Air Quality Network for the C40 cities global network. The other cities which are part of the network are Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad. As part of the signatory of the C40 cities, the commitment from the cities is to to reduce carbon (CO2) emission by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The same World Resource Institute (WRI) was appointed as global consultant to prepare Climate Action Plan for 2050.

The WRI in Bengaluru consulted 25 different stakeholders including BBMP, BESCOM, BMTC, BMRCL, BWSSB, Transport Department, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, State Disaster Management, Bangalore Development Authority and others.

According to a press release issued by the BBMP, priority sectors identified for developing climate change mitigation strategies are stationary energies, buildings, transportation, solid waste management, air quality, water, waste water, stormwater management, urban planning, greening, biodiversity and disaster management. The climate and environmental hazards identified for the city are urban heat, urban flooding, droughts, thunderstorms and lightning and air pollution.

The various types of broad actions identified for the stakeholders to collectively implement in priority sectors are institutional mechanisms and capacity, infrastructure, process and standard operating procedures, platforms and data system, finance, inclusivity and equity and governance/regulatory mechanisms (plans, policies, acts, guidelines, standards). The WRI arrived at plans after analysing 30 years of climate data.

