03 May 2021 21:05 IST

A total of 2,685 persons tested positive for COVID-19 while 14 persons died in Mysuru on Monday.

While the total number of positive cases in Mysuru reached 84,739, the total discharges touched 68,950 including the 1,605 persons, who were discharged on Monday.

The total deaths in Mysuru due to COVID-19 reached 1,234 on Monday.

