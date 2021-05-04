2,656 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

04 May 2021 15:54 IST

Hassan district reported the highest ever 2,656 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With that, the total number rose to 44,969. Five more people died due to the infection, increasing the death toll to 621. So far 34,398 have recovered from the infection and 9,954 are undergoing treatment. Of them, 94 people are in the intensive care unit.

Among the dead two are from Belur and one each from Arkalgud, Arsikere and Channarayapatna taluks. Of the fresh cases, the highest of 502 was reported in Arsikere taluk, followed by 495 in Hassan taluk, 439 from Holenarasipur, 384 from Channarayapatna, 299 from Arkalgud, 204 from Sakleshpur, 183 from Belur, 139 from Alur taluk and 11 from other districts.

No beds

All 400 beds at the designated COVID-19 hospital at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences are occupied. There are no more beds for patients. The institute has put up a board stating that all beds are occupied. None of the 60 beds in the ICU is vacant and all 55 ventilators are engaged. Some patients in critical condition are looking for beds in private hospitals.