26.5% rise in dengue cases this year

There has been a 26.5% rise in the number of positive dengue cases reported in the State from January till May in comparison to last year.

Although no dengue deaths have been recorded this year, 1,130 confirmed cases have been reported. Of these, 729 have been reported in BBMP limits alone, said Health Minister Shivanand S. Patil here on Wednesday.

Addressing presspersons after a review meeting with officials from the Department of Health and Family Welfare ahead of the onset of monsoon, the Minister said while dengue has been on the rise, there has been a 32.64% decrease in the number of chikungunya cases. A total of 473 confirmed cases have been reported from January till May this year.

Stating that there has been no outbreak of any communicable diseases in the State this year, he said the department had taken all precautionary measures to check their spread. Adequate stocks of medicine have been made available in all hospitals, he said.

In 2018, an increasing trend of seasonal influenza (H1N1, H3N2 and Influenza B) was observed in Karnataka and this continued till April this year. However, in the last six weeks, there has been a decrease in the number of cases reported. A total of 1,712 confirmed cases of H1N1 and 87 deaths have been reported from January till date, the Health Minister said.

Nipah

On the Nipah virus (NiV), he said the Health Department is on high alert and has stepped up surveillance in districts adjoining Kerala.