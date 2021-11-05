KarnatakaBengaluru 05 November 2021 08:35 IST
Comments
261 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on November 4
Updated: 05 November 2021 08:44 IST
Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 157 new cases
Karnataka reported 261 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths on November 4, pushing the total number to 29,89,275. The toll stands at 38,095.
Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 157 new cases and one death.
Total number of active cases in Karnataka is now 8,267.
While the positivity rate for the day was 0.48%, case fatality rate was 1.91%.
Read more...