261 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on November 4

A health worker collects swab for COVID-19 test from a traveller at Kempegowda KSRTC bus stand, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 05 November 2021 08:35 IST
Updated: 05 November 2021 08:44 IST

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 157 new cases

Karnataka reported 261 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths on November 4, pushing the total number to 29,89,275. The toll stands at 38,095.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 157 new cases and one death.

Total number of active cases in Karnataka is now 8,267.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.48%, case fatality rate was 1.91%.

